1.8 million Zimbabweans now fully vaccinated

Zimbabwe yesterday vaccinated more than 54 000 people with 35 056 getting the second and final dose bringing the number of people that are now fully vaccinated to 1 831 231.

The country intends to vaccinate at least 10 million people to reach herd immunity but it is unlikely to achieve this by the end of this year as previously planned as the vaccination rate has slowed down though the country has paid for 12 million doses from China and will get another five million under the African Union facility.

There were only 107 new cases and 11 deaths yesterday while 372 people recovered, 207 of them from Manicaland. This saw the number of active cases in the province drop to 737 leaving Mashonaland West back in the top spot with 898.

Harare is down to 274 while Bulawayo rose to 194.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 126 163 cases, 4 532 deaths while 118 431 people have recovered.

The recovery rate is now at 94% while the seven-day rolling average for new cases dropped from 134 on Thursday to 119 yesterday.

