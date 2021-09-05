1.7 million now fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

Just over 28 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated yesterday with 16 675 getting the first dose and 11 355 the second raising the number of those fully vaccinated to 1 700 993.

Zimbabwe has the highest vaccination rate in Southern Africa with 29.9 doses per 100 people already dispensed. By 3 September, 18.3% of the population had received the first dose while 11.5% had been fully vaccinated.

The country intends to vaccinate 10 million by the end of the year to attain herd immunity but at the current rate of vaccination this does not appear feasible.

There has, however, been reports that Harare intends to hire more staff to accelerate the rate of vaccination.

South Africa was at 22.4 doses per 100 residents on 2 September while Botswana was at 22.9 doses on 1 September.

There were 94 new cases and 9 deaths yesterday while 450 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 5 870.

Manicaland, which was in top spot had 268 recoveries yesterday resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 1 102. Masvingo now has the highest at 1 343 while Mashonaland West has 1 008.

Harare has 453. Cases in Bulawayo continue to rise and it is now at 182.

