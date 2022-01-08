Zimbabweans who have received the coronavirus booster shot surpass 11 000

The number of Zimbabweans who have received the third coronavirus booster shot rose to 11 373 yesterday after 1 872 got the third jab but those getting the first and second doses remained low with 6 823 getting the first jab and 7 913 the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday Zimbabweans had learnt to live with coronavirus but urged people to get vaccinated as Covid-19 was the new normal and people had to work in its presence.

Zimbabwe had planned to attain herd immunity by vaccinating 10 million people by the end of 2021 but so far only 3.18 million are fully vaccinated.

There were 1 104 new cases and 28 deaths yesterday pushing the number of new cases and deaths so far this year to 8 024 and 132, respectively. So far the pandemic has infected 221 282 and 5 136 have died but 192 089 have recovered.

Active cases went up slightly to 24 057 after 1 089 people recovered and cases in Mashonaland West, currently the worst hit province, went up to 6 195. Those in Mashonaland East dropped to 4 634. Harare rose to 941 but Bulawayo went down to 734.

