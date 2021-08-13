The Insider

Zimbabweans who have received one jab surpass 2 million as...

Stories

Zimbabweans who have received one jab surpass 2 million as over 94 000 are vaccinated in one day

Zimbabwe today vaccinated more than 94 000 people against coronavirus with 46 728 getting the first jab bringing the total of those who have received a single dose to 2 013 340.

Those who have been fully vaccinated rose to 1 179 687 after 47 986 were vaccinated today.

There were 754 new cases and 26 deaths today while 1 210 recovered leaving 19 300 active cases.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries at 471 and now has 2 118 active cases.

Mashonaland East still has 3 456 followed by Manicaland with 2 737 and Mashonaland West with 2 671.

Bulawayo is down to 822.

The number of cases since the outbreak now stands at 119 508. Deaths have risen to 4 073 while 96 135 people have recovered.

Zimbabwe is targeting to vaccinate 10 million by the end of the year.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

