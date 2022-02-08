Zimbabwe to increase salaries for civil servants, incentives for teachers

Zimbabwe today announced a 20% salary increase for all civil servants backdated to January and will pay them an additional US$100 a month, bringing the total foreign currency amount to US$175.

It will also pay schools for up to three biological children per teaching family per term and will allow teachers to import cars duty free but they must not sell those cars for at least three years.

Here are the details released by the government tonight.

Monetary benefits:

A 20 per cent increase in the Zimbabwe Dollar salary component backdated to 1 January 2022 will be implemented across the board; USD 100, per month in hard currency will be paid to every civil servant with effect from the 1st of March 2022. This will be done through the conversion of a corresponding Zimbabwe dollar salary amount into hard currency, bringing the foreign currency amount to USD175; The introduction of an advancement award, which recognises seniority, for differentiation within the same grade to be implemented across the entire civil service sectorally.

Non-monetary benefits:

Payment of school fees for up to three biological children per teaching family, with an upper limit of ZWL20 000 per child per term, paid directly to the school; Construction of 34 000 housing units (2 125 blocks of flats) over a five-year period as institutional accommodation including critical amenities, for teachers within the school premises. Implementation of a housing loan guarantee scheme to facilitate homeownership by civil servants; Provision of a transport facility to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas; Teachers to import vehicles duty-free but not to dispose of them before the expiry of three years

Government remains committed to continue improving the conditions of service for teachers and the entire civil service, as the economy improves.

