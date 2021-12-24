Zimbabwe reports 27 coronavirus deaths but active cases continue to...

Stories

Zimbabwe reports 27 coronavirus deaths but active cases continue to drop

0

Zimbabwe yesterday reported 27 coronavirus deaths but 14 of them were in Harare on 21 December but had not been reported.

Active cases, however, continued to drop after 3 640 people recovered, 1 503 in Harare, resulting in active cases in the metropolitan province dropping to 9 188.

Under the present trend Mashonaland East could soon surpass Harare as cases rose to 8 090 yesterday while those in Mashonaland West went up to 6 387 and in Bulawayo to 4 081.

Masvingo is faring well as cases are now down to 1 487, the lowest in the country at the moment, after 418 people recovered yesterday.

Active cases across the country have dropped to 45 180.

There were 1 940 new cases yesterday but the positivity rate was too high at 49.5% which means more people could in fact be infected.

A total of 66 719 people have so far been infected this month but only 148 have died compared to 1 743 people that died in July when 58 996 people were infected.

Vaccination remained low with just over 20 000 people getting the jab, 10 370 the first dose and 10 148 the second.

(46 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in