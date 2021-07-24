Zimbabwe records more recoveries than new cases today but deaths still high At 89

Zimbabwe today recorded 1 642 recoveries against 1 591 new cases but 89 people died, 29 of them in Harare.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of recoveries at 380 followed by Matebeleland South which had 300.

Active cases in Mashonaland West dropped to 4 019. In Harare they dropped to 4 705. There were 277 new cases, the highest for today, but 288 people recovered.

Cases continued to rise in Manicaland, however, as it had 276 new cases and no recovery, resulting in active cases rising to 4 632.

Matebeleland South is down to 1 252, the lowest in the country.

Bulawayo has 2 133.

Cumulative cases rose to 97 277, deaths to 3 052 and recoveries to 64 628.

A total of 37 985 people received their first dose of vaccine today and 6 619 their second. So far 1 438 890 have received one dose and 677 774 the required two doses.

Zimbabwe is expected to receive four million vaccine doses tomorrow. It is aiming to attain herd immunity by vaccinating 10 million people by the end of the year.

