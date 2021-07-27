Zimbabwe records more coronavirus cases this month alone than from March 2020 to June 2021

Zimbabwe today recorded 1 767 new coronavirus cases pushing the total for this month to 51 847, which is more than all the cases it recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year to the end of June this year. It had 49 864 cases.

The country also reported 107 deaths today, 54 of them in Harare though it said that 40 of these deaths were between 23 and 26 July but had not been recorded. This pushed the death toll for this month to 1 491 which is more than the 1 426 deaths recorded between January and June this year.

Some 2 669 people, 1 318 of them from Manicaland, recovered today resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 27 935.

Harare now has 4 566 active cases followed by Mashonaland East with 3 871. Manicaland is now down to 3 634 and Bulawayo is down to 1932 and is now the province with the lowest number of active cases in the country.

Cumulative cases have surpassed 100 000 and now stand at 101 711, deaths are at 3 280 and recoveries at 70 496.

Mashonaland West had 14 deaths today but seven were from 23 to 26 July.

Just over 37 000 people were vaccinated today with 30 657 getting the first jab and 7 469 the second.

More than 1.5 million have received the first dose.

