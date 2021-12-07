Zimbabwe recorded 2 555 new coronavirus cases yesterday with 918 of them in Harare and the positivity rate shot up from 21% to 30.4%.

Active cases across the country have now risen to 7 922 with Harare at 2 580, Manicaland 1 066 and Bulawayo 877.

The seven-day average is now 1 054 cases.

There were three deaths and 98 people recovered.

Zimbabwe has imposed strict travel restrictions for those wishing to come into the country but the number of cases seems to be getting out of control with 19 days to Christmas.

Vaccination slowed down to just over 15 000 when more people should be getting inoculated to protect themselves from the virus.

Zimbabwe records a whopping 2 555 new coronavirus cases in a day, positivity rate 30.4%

