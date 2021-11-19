Zimbabwe law says no mining at someone’s homestead but……..

Zimbabwe law does not allow one to go and mine gold at someone’s homestead, Deputy Minister of Mines Polite Kambamura told the Senate yesterday.

“One is only allowed to mine after getting permission from the Ministry of Mines. After getting that permission, the Ministry of Mines goes and inspects whether that place is fit for mining activities.

“They have to put into consideration whether it is someone’s homestead or field; is there any infrastructure like schools, shops or dams. After that, the person is then given permission or a mining licence. Before they start mining activities, they are supposed to interact first with the local stakeholders,” he said.

This might be what the law says but reality is different.

Here is what the minister was told.

Q &A

HON. SEN. CHIMBUDZI: My question is directed to the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development. Does Government law allow anyone to explore or mine gold on anyone’s farm or home? Can someone just go and start mining at someone’s farm or homestead?

THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF MINES AND MINING DEVELOPMENT (HON. KAMBAMURA): The question does not allow someone to go and mine gold at someone’s homestead. One is only allowed to mine after getting permission from the Ministry of Mines. After getting that permission, the Ministry of Mines goes and inspects whether that place is fit for mining activities. They have to put into consideration whether it is someone’s homestead or field; is there any infrastructure like schools, shops or dams. After that, the person is then given permission or a mining licence. Before they start mining activities, they are supposed to interact first with the local stakeholders. They should also be able to get an EIA before they start exploring from the Environmental Management Agency so that they will not disturb the environment.

HON. SEN. FEMAI: I have a supplementary question. These people are coming with documentation and that includes demarcations that cover homesteads and fields. They are allowed to start mining. Is that what the law says? Can someone go and start mining with all the legal documentation but mining at someone’s homestead or kraal?

