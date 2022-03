Zimbabwe individuals and entities on the US sanctions list-March 2022

Though said to have been updated on 11 March 2022, the current list of Zimbabwean individuals and entities on United States sanctions has at least five people that are dead.

They include Joel Biggie Matiza, Simon Khaya Moyo, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Perrance Shiri, Absolom Sikhosana and Paradzai Zimondi.

Below is the list:

ALLAN GRANGE FARM

AUCHENBURG FARM

BAMBOO CREEK FARM

BONYONGWE, Happyton Mabhuya

BOURNE FARM

BUKA, Flora

CHAPFIKA, David

CHARAMBA, George

CHARUMBIRA, Fortune Zefanaya

CHIHOTA, Phineas

CHIHURI, Augustine

CHIMUTENGWENDE, Chenhamo Chakezha Chen

CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai 2 Honeybear Lane

CHINAMASA, Monica 6B Honeybear Lane

CHINAMASA, Patrick 6B Honeybear Lane

CHIWENGA, Constantine Gureya

CHIWESHE, George

CHIWEWE, Willard Private Bag 7713; Causeway

CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan

COLD COMFORT FARM TRUST CO-OPERATIVE 7 Cowie Road, Tynwald

COMOIL (PVT) LTD 2nd Floor, Travel Plaza; 29 Mazoe St.; Box CY2234, Causeway

CORBURN 13 FARM

DAMASANE, Abigail

