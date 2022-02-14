Zimbabwe has no coronavirus deaths for two days running

Zimbabwe has no coronavirus deaths for two days running

Zimbabwe recorded no coronavirus deaths at the weekend and the number of active cases is now down to 2 874, more than half of them in two provinces, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East.

There were 82 new cases yesterday but 343 people recovered.

Mashonaland West now has 902 after 296 people recovered yesterday. Mashonaland East is at 758 while Harare is at 85 and Bulawayo at 51. The two metropolitan provinces have been recording new cases of late with fewer people recovering.

Mashonaland Central, which was at one time down to zero, now has 23 active cases, the lowest in the country.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

