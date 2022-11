Zimbabwe has 106 political parties that are registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission whose leaders are unknown as the names were not provided.

Forty-four others have named leaders making a total of 150.

Some of the parties whose leaders were not provided include names like Busier Busier, G40, Long Walk to Freedom, Suffering Voices of Zimbabwe, Thy Kingdom Come, and Vanhu Party.

Below is the full list.

Continued next page

(47 VIEWS)