Zimbabwe forex auction has so far disbursed US$3.2 billion

Stories

Zimbabwe forex auction has so far disbursed US$3.2 billion

-1

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency auction system has disbursed US$3.2 billion since its launch in June 2020 with the bulk of the money, US$2.77 billion going to large companies.

Figures released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe show that the market disbursed US$112.98 million in May and has allotted US$641.1 million in the past five months.

The auction has failed to stem the black market rate but the central bank says this is largely due to speculative behavior by some companies that were borrowing money from banks and spinning it on the black market.

(15 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

-1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in