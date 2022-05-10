Zimbabwe dollar eases by $7.27 to average $173.27 to the...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar eases by $7.27 to average $173.27 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by $7.27 to average $173.2685 to the United States dollar more than a $100 less than the interbank rate of $277.02.

On the parallel market the Zimbabwe dollar ranges from $360 to $420 to the greenback while offers on the foreign exchange auction market ranged from $165 to $240.

A total of US$26.8 million was disbursed today with the bulk of the money going to 356 large firms which got US$23 million.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend ordered the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to clear all auction arrears within 14 days and said the central bank should only auction money it has.

He also froze all lending by banks.

(70 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in