Zimbabwe deadliest month ends with 1743 coronavirus deaths

July, Zimbabwe’s deadliest month since the coronavirus outbreak in March last year, ended yesterday with 1 743 deaths, only six less than the total number of deaths recorded in the 15 months to end of June this year.

It recorded 58 996 cases, almost 10 000 more than the 49 864 recorded during the previous 15 months.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 108 860 cases and 3 532 deaths. Some 75 856 people have recovered and there are still 29 472 active cases.

Most of the active cases are in Harare which has 5 090 followed by Manicaland with 4 050.

Mashonaland West which had dropped to fourth place is now back in third place with 4 013.

Mashonaland East dropped to fourth place after recording 255 recoveries yesterday and has 3 993 active cases.

There was a significant drop in the number of new cases yesterday to 1 370. The Midlands had 528 cases but the Ministry of Health said 376 of these were from 26 to 30 July but had not been reported. The Midlands now has 2 919 active cases.

A total of 1 294 people recovered yesterday with the highest number being in Matebeleland North which recorded 280 resulting in active cases dropping to 1 985.

Bulawayo has the lowest number of active cases, 1 462. It had 64 new cases yesterday but had five deaths and 150 recoveries.

More than 38 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 21 725 getting the first jab to raise the total so far to 1 645 599 while 16 423 got the second dose bringing the total of those fully vaccinated to 767 910.

Zimbabwe intends to attain herd immunity by the end of this year and has already put in place enough vaccines for at least nine million people.

It needs to vaccinate at least 10 million people to reach herd immunity.

