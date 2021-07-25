Zimbabwe coronavirus deaths down to 44, more people recover

Zimbabwe today recorded 44 coronavirus deaths, less than half of those recorded yesterday, with nine in Bulawayo, eight in the Midlands and five in Harare.

There were 1 285 recoveries against 617 new cases resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 28 887.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries with 356 but it also had the highest number of new cases today, 156. Active cases dropped to 4 500.

Manicaland now has the highest number of active cases, 4 598. Mashonaland West has 4 086 and Bulawayo 2 071.

Masvingo had the second highest number of recoveries, 348, and is down to 1 798 active cases.

More than 21 000 people were vaccinated today as the country received another million doses of vaccine.

A total of 18 452 got the first dose and 2 286 the second. The number of people that are now fully vaccinated rose to 680 060 and those who have received one dose to 1 447 342.

