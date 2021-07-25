The Insider

Zimbabwe coronavirus deaths down to 44, more people recover

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe coronavirus deaths down to 44, more people recover

0

Zimbabwe today recorded 44 coronavirus deaths, less than half of those recorded yesterday, with nine in Bulawayo, eight in the Midlands and five in Harare.

There were 1 285 recoveries against 617 new cases resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 28 887.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries with 356 but it also had the highest number of new cases today, 156. Active cases dropped to 4 500.

Manicaland now has the highest number of active cases, 4 598. Mashonaland West has 4 086 and Bulawayo 2 071.

Masvingo had the second highest number of recoveries, 348, and is down to 1 798 active cases.

More than 21 000 people were vaccinated today as the country received another million doses of vaccine.

A total of 18 452 got the first dose and 2 286 the second. The number of people that are now fully vaccinated rose to 680 060 and those who have received one dose to 1 447 342.

(23 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in