Zimbabwe clamps down on suppliers-VFM audits to be carried out before any payment

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says all existing government contracts will be subjected to a value for money audit before any payments are made.

Punitive measures will also be taken against all government officials found to be complicit to overpricing and procurement malpractices while suppliers will be blacklisted.

These are some of the measures announced by Ncube yesterday to curb extortionist pricing of goods that were being sold to the government, fuelling inflation and black market activities.

Below is the full statement by Ncube:

