Who is who on the Sikhala, Sithole petition list

More than 50 000 people have signed the petition for the release of legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole as well as 14 others from Nyatsime who were detained following unrest in Chitungwiza in June.

The petition was originated by Ibbo Mandaza, Tony Reeler, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Musa Kika, Phillan Zamchiya, Frances Lovemore and Briggs Bomba.

According to the write-up on the petition website on Change.Org, the petition was handed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 9 September.

There are, however, only 144 people named as signatories on the petition page and they include three United States ambassadors, Zimbabwe’s richest man Strive Masiyiwa and former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara.

Below is the list:

Ibbo Mandaza Tony Reeler Simba Makoni Tsitsi Dangarembwa Frances Lovemore Philani Zamchiya Dzikamai Bere Briggs Bomba Musa Kika Adebayo Olukoshi (Nigeria) Ahmed Rajab (Global Pan African Movement) Alexander Rusero Ambassador Bruce Wharton (USA) Ambassador Michelle Gavin (USA) Ambassador William Bellamy (USA) Anastacia Lynne Mudonhi Arthur Mutambara Auxilia Kwirirai Baroness Chalker Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin Batsirai Jambwa Brian Kagoro Brian Makwarara Brian Raftoupoulos Briggs Bomba Brooks Marmon (USA) Bruce Grobbelaar Byron Black Caleb Dengu Charles Ngwerume Cheryl Grills (Global Pan African Movement) Chipo Chung Chirikure Chirikure Chitauro Shambamuto

