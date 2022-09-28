Who is who on the Sikhala, Sithole petition list

More than 50 000 people have signed the petition for the release of legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole as well as 14 others from Nyatsime who were detained following unrest in Chitungwiza in June.

The petition was originated by Ibbo Mandaza, Tony Reeler, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Musa Kika, Phillan Zamchiya, Frances Lovemore and Briggs Bomba.

According to the write-up on the petition website on Change.Org, the petition was handed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 9 September.

There are, however, only 144 people named as signatories on the petition page and they include three United States ambassadors, Zimbabwe’s richest man Strive Masiyiwa and former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara.

Below is the list:

  1. Ibbo Mandaza
  2. Tony Reeler
  3. Simba Makoni
  4. Tsitsi Dangarembwa
  5. Frances Lovemore
  6. Philani Zamchiya
  7. Dzikamai Bere
  8. Briggs Bomba
  9. Musa Kika
  10. Adebayo Olukoshi (Nigeria)
  11. Ahmed Rajab (Global Pan African Movement)
  12. Alexander Rusero
  13. Ambassador Bruce Wharton (USA)
  14. Ambassador Michelle Gavin (USA)
  15. Ambassador William Bellamy (USA)
  16. Anastacia Lynne Mudonhi
  17. Arthur Mutambara
  18. Auxilia Kwirirai
  19. Baroness Chalker
  20. Baroness Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin
  21. Batsirai Jambwa
  22. Brian Kagoro
  23. Brian Makwarara
  24. Brian Raftoupoulos
  25. Briggs Bomba
  26. Brooks Marmon (USA)
  27. Bruce Grobbelaar
  28. Byron Black
  29. Caleb Dengu
  30. Charles Ngwerume
  31. Cheryl Grills (Global Pan African Movement)
  32. Chipo Chung
  33. Chirikure Chirikure
  34. Chitauro Shambamuto

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

