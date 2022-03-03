US extends sanctions on Zimbabwe

United States President Joe Biden, one of the sponsors of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery bill in 2001 together with Hilary Clinton and Jesse Helms, has extended sanctions on Zimbabwe because President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not made the necessary political and economic reforms that would warrant terminating them.

“Throughout the last year, government security services routinely intimidated and violently repressed citizens, including members of opposition political parties, union members, and journalists,” Biden said in his message to the US congress today.

“The absence of progress on the most fundamental reforms needed to ensure the rule of law, democratic governance, and the protection of human rights leaves Zimbabweans vulnerable to ongoing repression and presents a continuing threat to peace and security in the region.

“The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States.

“Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288, as amended, with respect to Zimbabwe and to maintain in force the sanctions to respond to this threat,” he said.

(73 VIEWS)