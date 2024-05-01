Top 20 countries in debt to China- Zimbabwe is not...

Top 20 countries in debt to China- Zimbabwe is not one of them

Ten African countries are amongst the biggest debtors to China, but Zimbabwe is not among the top 20.

The biggest debtor is Pakistan followed by Angola. Other African countries with huge debts to China are: Ethiopia, Kenya, Zambia, Egypt, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, South Africa and Congo republic.

It is not clear how much Zimbabwe owes to China. Some reports say it is as high as US$3 billion but Argentina which is at number 20 owes China US$2.9 billion.

China accounts for nearly US$800 billion of the United States debt of over US$30 trillion. It has been gradually reducing its exposure to the United States with the debt falling from nearly US$860 billion at the beginning of 2023.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

