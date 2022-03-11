People in Mashonaland East start recovering from coronavirus

People in Mashonaland East, currently the worst hit province, have started recovering from coronavirus with 836 recovering yesterday leaving 1 714 active cases.

Cases in the province have been on the increase over the past month and the recovery cycle could see cases drastically going down across the country.

Zimbabwe currently has 5 128 active cases. The second worst hit province is Manicaland with 1 149 cases.

There were 499 new cases and one death yesterday and 1 098 people recovered.

Harare and Bulawayo have the least number of cases, 63 in Harare and 47 in Bulawayo.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

