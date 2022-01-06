Number of Zimbabweans receiving coronavirus booster shot surpasses 1 000 a day

Though Zimbabwe was not able to attain herd immunity against the coronavirus pandemic by December last year largely because of vaccine hesitancy, the number of people getting the third, booster, shot is increasing with1 051 getting the third jab yesterday alone.

Only 6 834 got the first jab and 8 737 the second. So far 4.15 million Zimbabweans have received one dose, 3.16 million two doses and 8 305, three doses.

Zimbabwe had planned to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of last year to reach herd immunity and had enough vaccines.

There were 1 379 new cases and 14 deaths yesterday but 1 733 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping slightly to 24 252.

So far 219 057 people have been infected, 5 092 have died and 189 713 have recovered.

Mashonaland West continues to be the worst hit with 6 373 cases followed by Mashonaland East where 464 people recovered yesterday. It still has 4 677 cases. Harare is down to 1 024 and Bulawayo to 837, the lowest in the country.

Zimbabwe is under a Level Two national lockdown which forced the government to postpone the re-opening of schools except examination classes only.

The lockdown will be reviewed next week.

