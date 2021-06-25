New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe soar to 911 in 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe soared to 911 today with 343 in Mashonaland West.

Twelve people died and 80 recovered, 44 of them in Harare.

A whopping 28 000 people were vaccinated today as the country awaits the delivery of 2.5 million vaccine doses.

Zimbabwe now has 5 892 active cases , 2 186 of them in Mashonaland West, followed by Harare with 863, Midlands 523, Masvingo 510 and Bulawayo 434.

The number of deaths has risen to 1 721, cases to 45 217 and recoveries to 37 604.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 6 256 cases this month, the second highest after January which had 19 521 cases. There have been 127 deaths which is lower than February which had 246. Deaths were much higher in January at 854.

The vaccination programme also continues to pick up with 11 901 getting their first jab to raise the total to 737 483 and 16 701 getting their final dose, bringing the total to 484 434.

(53 VIEWS)