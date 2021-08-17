More than 1 200 recover from coronavirus as cases in Mashonaland East begin to drop

More than 1 200 people, 327 of them from Mashonaland East, recovered from coronavirus yesterday as active cases in the country’s worst hit province dropped by more than 200 to 3 225.

There were 444 new cases and 29 deaths resulting in deaths rising to 4 138 but active cases dropping to 17 843.

The recovery rate also rose to 82% up from 69% at the beginning of the month.

Harare is now down to 1 865 and Bulawayo to 619 but Manicaland is still at 2 681.

Harare accounted for 11 of the deaths yesterday while Bulawayo had seven.

More than 56 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 27 236 getting the first jab and 29 491 the second. So far 2 091 550 have received the first dose and 1 254 205 are fully vaccinated.

