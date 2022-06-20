Mnangagwa says falsehoods being peddled against Zimbabwe are now extremely worrisome

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa today said the levels and intensity of falsehoods being peddled by some opposition political parties to whip their supporters into orgies of violence, hate and disharmony, is now extremely worrisome and his administration will not stand by and watch.

Speaking at the burial of Sydney Bhebhe at the National Heroes Acre, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and this culture is alien to our society.

Zimbabwe’s Chitungwiza suburb was engulfed in violence following the murder of Moreblessing Ali who the Citizens Coalition for Change says was its member.

“The law will take effect and its application will be without fear or favour. No one is above the law. I, thus, call upon our communities throughout the country to be vigilant against these destabilising and hateful political parties,” Mnangagwa said.

“Keep your eyes and ears wide open. Do not allow outsiders from your communities to come and disturb the peace and harmony in your areas. Violence has no place in the Zimbabwe we are building. We want peace, peace, peace, love and harmony.

“Equally, let us as a people shun all forms of self-hate, as well as the peddling of falsehoods and misinformation. Together, we must entrench the values of love, honesty, hard work and patriotism as we continue on the journey to guarantee our national development and prosperity, for all our people, no matter where they live.

:What happened recently in the Nyatsime Township of Chitungwiza is deplorable and should never be repeated. The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidences of staged violence, which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe, especially ahead of major international meetings.

“This time, the destabilising and violent theatrics by opposition elements are being done ahead of the CHOGM meeting in Rwanda.

“Shame on you, if you are the leader of a political party which thrives on violence and the insecurity of our people, to be relevant. Shame – shame – shame on you!

“The life and property of every Zimbabwean is important and will be protected by my Government. Our security apparatus are on alert. We will not stand by and watch the good image of our nation as well as the safety and security of our people being desecrated by rogue pseudo politicians who receive dirty money to torment their own African kith and kin.

