Maponga blasts Strive Masiyiwa for poor service, says give the business to younger brains if you have made enough money

Motivational speaker Joshua Maponga has blasted Zimbabwe’s richest man, Strive Masiyiwa, who owns the country’s largest mobile telephone network, Econet, for poor service saying that if he does not need the business any longer and has made enough money, he must give it to younger brains.

In a video clip, Maponga said Econet has become a big black cow that is eating grass in Africa and “you are busy milking it in Europe”.

“It disturbs me to see people walking in the dark to go and make a phone call next to a fallen tree or anthill. Some have to climb kopjes and hills to get a signal yet you are there with the Rockefellers,” Maponga says.

“You are embarrassing us as a country that gave birth to you. People are giving you money every month but you’re treating us like trash. Respect the people. If you don’t need the business and have made enough money give the business away to some younger brains.”

Masiyiwa, who was among the top 10 billionaires in Africa at the beginning of the year, has seen his net worth plunge by US$3 billion over the past four months.

Watch Maponga take on Masiyiwa.

