The Insider

How the US$1.73 billion disbursed through the auction was used

Stories

How the US$1.73 billion disbursed through the auction was used

0

Zimbabwe disbursed US$1.73 billion through the foreign currency auction system between June last year and July this year and 70% went to the productive sector.

According to figure released by the central bank on Friday, 41% was used for the procurement of raw materials, 19 % for machinery and equipment and 10% for consumables.

Fuel, electricity and gas only accounted for 6% while 8% went to retail and distribution.

Pharmaceutical and chemicals got 7% while services were also allocated 7%.

(23 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in