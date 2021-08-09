How the US$1.73 billion disbursed through the auction was used

Zimbabwe disbursed US$1.73 billion through the foreign currency auction system between June last year and July this year and 70% went to the productive sector.

According to figure released by the central bank on Friday, 41% was used for the procurement of raw materials, 19 % for machinery and equipment and 10% for consumables.

Fuel, electricity and gas only accounted for 6% while 8% went to retail and distribution.

Pharmaceutical and chemicals got 7% while services were also allocated 7%.

