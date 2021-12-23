Harare overcoming coronavirus

Stories

Harare seems to be getting on top of the recent outbreak of coronavirus as cases continue to tumble with more people recovering.

It is now down to 10 514 cases after 1 456 people recovered yesterday.  It had only 149 new cases.

There were 1 636 new cases and nine deaths across the country but 2 922 people recovered.

Bulawayo is also faring well with 60 new cases while 70 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 4 069.

Mashonaland East and West, however, did not do so well. Cases went up to 7 761 in Mashonaland East after it recorded 303 new cases but no recoveries. Mashonaland West had 235 new cases and no recoveries resulting in cases going up to 6 225.

Just over 15 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 643 getting the first jab and 6 021 the second.

So far 4.08 million have received one dose and 3.09 million are fully vaccinated.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

