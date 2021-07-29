Coronavirus plays yoyo in Zimbabwe as deaths go up again

Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe went up again today to 81 with 28 in Harare and 17 in Bulawayo raising the total to 3 421.

There were 2 089 new cases and 2 011 recoveries with the Midlands recording the highest number of new cases, 338, while Harare had the highest number of recoveries, 449.

There are now 28 841 active cases with 4 782 in Harare, 4 061 in Mashonaland East and 3 945 in Manicaland. Bulawayo is down to 1 606. It had 146 new cases and 177 recoveries.

Cumulative cases rose to 105 656 and recoveries to 73 394.

Almost 50 000 people were vaccinated today with 31 371 getting the first dose and 17 247 the second. So far 1 593 656 have received one dose and 730 378 are fully vaccinated.

(15 VIEWS)