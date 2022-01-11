Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe continue to be high

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe seem to be declining but deaths continue to be high with 20 people dying yesterday raising the number of those who died in the first 10 days of 2022 to 176.

A total of 297 died in December when 78 633 were infected but so far this year only 9 742 have been infected.

There were 709 new cases yesterday and 2 209 people recovered.

Active cases dropped to 21 305.

Some 900 people from Mashonaland West recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 4 677.

Cases in Mashonaland East went up to 4 583 and those in Harare to 1 075 but they dropped in Bulawayo and Masvingo to 701 and 731, respectively.

Vaccination uptake continues to be low with 4 281 people getting the first dose, 5 775 the second and 993 the third.

