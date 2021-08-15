Coronavirus deaths down to 17 but 10 of them in Harare

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 17 coronavirus deaths, one of the lowest deaths of late, but 10 of them were in Harare which now accounts for 1 329 of the 4 090 deaths so far.

There were 345 new cases and 581 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 19 047.

The recovery rate has gradually been improving from 69% at the end of last month to 80% yesterday.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health 20 860 people have recovered from coronavirus in the past two weeks. There were 10 993 new cases during the same period.

Mashonaland East is now the worst affected with 3 434 active cases, followed by Manicaland with 2 747. Harare is down to 2020 while Bulawayo has the lowest number of cases at 791.

So far Zimbabwe has recorded 119 853 cases and 96 716 recoveries.

More than 40 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 22 959 getting the first dose and 18 694 the second. More than 3.2 million doses have so far been dispensed.

