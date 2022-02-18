Coronavirus cases up as 60 more pupils get infected

Stories

Coronavirus cases up as 60 more pupils get infected

0

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 385 new coronavirus cases, 60 of them at schools, 32 in Matebeleland North and 28 in Masvingo, pushing up the number of active cases to 2 892.

Two people died and 134 recovered.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of cases at 882 followed by Manicaland which has risen to 601.

Masvingo rose to 375 after 88 people recovered and Matebeleland North is at 157.

Matebeleland South has the lowest number of cases, 26. Harare is now at 91 and Bulawayo at 54.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

