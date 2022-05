The number of new coronavirus cases dropped from 9 906 in March to 1 589 in April while deaths fell from, 49 to 25 but the government is still urging people to be cautious as winter approaches.

Active cases dropped from 2 566 at the end of March to 718 at the end of last month.

The recovery rate rose from 96% to 98%.

Vaccination has been stagnant since the end of the first blitz but is likely to pick up when the second blitz begins tomorrow.

(53 VIEWS)