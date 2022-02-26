Coronavirus cases at schools continue to rise

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 115 coronavirus infections at schools pushing the tally for the week- Monday to Friday- to 545 but experts continue to say that parents should not panic.

Zimbabwe has rolled out vaccination for those aged 12 and above which would cater for most pupils in secondary schools and a few at upper primary level and experts say this will address the problem, so schools should not be closed.

There were 500 new cases and two deaths yesterday and only 177 people recovered resulting in active cases going up to 4 451.

Mashonaland East now has 1 273 cases and Manicaland 1 002 while Masvingo stands at 871.

Harare, Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central have the lost number of cases at 86, 71 and 62, respectively.

Vaccination uptake continues to be low with more people getting the booster shot than those getting the first dose. Yesterday 3 659 got the booster shot- the third dose- while 3 596 got the first dose.

