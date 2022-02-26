Coronavirus cases at schools continue to rise

Stories

Coronavirus cases at schools continue to rise

0

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 115 coronavirus infections at schools pushing the tally for the week- Monday to Friday- to 545 but experts continue to say that parents should not panic.

Zimbabwe has rolled out vaccination for those aged 12 and above which would cater for most pupils in secondary schools and a few at upper primary level and experts say this will address the problem, so schools should not be closed.

There were 500 new cases and two deaths yesterday and only 177 people recovered resulting in active cases going up to 4 451.

Mashonaland East now has 1 273 cases and Manicaland 1 002 while Masvingo stands at 871.

Harare, Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central have the lost number of cases at 86, 71 and 62, respectively.

Vaccination uptake continues to be low with more people getting the booster shot than those getting the first dose. Yesterday 3 659 got the booster shot- the third dose- while 3 596 got the first dose.

(65 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in