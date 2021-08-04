The Insider

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to decline in Zimbabwe

Stories

New coronavirus cases and deaths continued to decline in Zimbabwe with two of the hardest hit provinces recording more than a thousand recoveries yesterday.

Zimbabwe recorded 1 091 cases and 35 deaths but 1 424 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases declining to 26 821 cases.

Some 606 people recovered in Harare and 403 in Manicaland, the two provinces that were hardest hit. Harare is now down to 4 623 active cases and Manicaland to 3 936.

Mashonaland East which had the highest number of new cases yesterday at 188 now has 3 861 active cases.

Active cases in Bulawayo continued to drop and now stand at 1 206 but it also had 10 deaths, the highest in the country.

The vaccination programme continued at an accelerated pace with 32 927 getting the first jab and 30 783 the second. More than 2.6 million doses have now been dispensed.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

