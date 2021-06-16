The Insider

Chinhoyi and Chidamoyo added to coronavirus hotpots as Zimbabwe records 238 more cases

Chinhoyi and Chidamoyo in Mashonaland West were today added to the coronavirus hotspots as Zimbabwe recorded 238 new cases today, 105 of them in Mashonaland West.

Kariba and Karoi, both in Mashonaland West, are already under local lockdowns and Mhangura was declared a hotspot yesterday.

Masvingo and Chiredzi, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs of Bulawayo are also hotspots.

Three more people, two in Bulawayo and one in Harare, died today bringing the total to 1 640.

Zimbabwe now has 40 556 cases, 1 595 of them this month making it the third worst month this year after January which had 19 521 cases and February which had 2 701.

Forty-six people have so far died this month which is higher than the death tolls in April and May.

Only 19 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases rising to 1 841.

Mashonaland West is closing in on Harare and has 512 cases against Harare’s 518. Masvingo has 188 and Bulawayo 185.

More than 7 000 people were vaccinated today with 2 669 getting the first jab and 4 726 the second.

Charles Rukuni

