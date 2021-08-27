Bulawayo down to 102 active coronavirus cases as Zimbabwe continues on recovery path

Nearly 700 people recovered from coronavirus yesterday, 113 of them in Bulawayo resulting in the number of active cases in the second city dropping to 102.

There were 275 new cases and 18 deaths with the number of active cases dropping to 9 447.

Midlands still has the highest number at 1 587 but Manicaland is now in second place 1 563 after 224 people in Masvingo recovered yesterday resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 1 359.

Harare is down to 779. Six provinces in the country now have less than a thousand cases each.

More than 57 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 31 273 getting the first jab and 26 070 the second. Just over four million doses have so far been dispensed.

Zimbabwe has acquired more than 13 million doses, most of them purchased by the government from its budget surplus, and more than nine million have already been delivered.

