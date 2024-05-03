Are Zimbabweans giving social media more credit than it deserves?

Are Zimbabweans giving social media more credit than it deserves?

The role of social media on how people get their news in Zimbabwe is being hyped because a survey by African think-tank Afrobarometer says only 43% of Zimbabweans get their news through the internet or social media.

This is vastly different from Mauritius where 82% get their news through the internet and social media. South Africa is also way up at 74% followed by Eswatini at 64%, Namibia at 53% and Botswana at 47%.

The average for 39 countries surveyed is 47%.

Zimbabwe is, however, way above Madagascar at 14%, Malawi at 20% and Tanzania at 21%.

The survey shows that most of the people in Africa still get their news through radio which stands at 74%, followed by television at 66%  while newspapers are way down at 31%.

