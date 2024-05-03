Are Zimbabweans giving social media more credit than it deserves?

The role of social media on how people get their news in Zimbabwe is being hyped because a survey by African think-tank Afrobarometer says only 43% of Zimbabweans get their news through the internet or social media.

This is vastly different from Mauritius where 82% get their news through the internet and social media. South Africa is also way up at 74% followed by Eswatini at 64%, Namibia at 53% and Botswana at 47%.

The average for 39 countries surveyed is 47%.

Zimbabwe is, however, way above Madagascar at 14%, Malawi at 20% and Tanzania at 21%.

The survey shows that most of the people in Africa still get their news through radio which stands at 74%, followed by television at 66% while newspapers are way down at 31%.

