Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 378 new coronavirus cases, 96 of them at schools across six provinces, pushing the number of active cases to 4 130.

Two people died and 214 recovered. Among those tested from Monday, 430 pupils have so far tested positive.

Mashonaland East is still in the lead with 1 207 cases followed by Manicaland with 945 and Masvingo with 759.

Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central are tied at 66 cases, each, while Harare has 91 cases.

