Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to decline but at 56, deaths still high

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continued to decline with 800 new cases against 1 423 recoveries yesterday but deaths remained high at 56 with 30 of them in Harare.

Active cases dropped to 19 782. Two provinces, Bulawayo and Matebeleland South, now have less than a thousand cases with 995 in Matebeleland South and 865 in Bulawayo.

Mashonaland East had the highest number of recoveries, 442, but it still has the highest number of active cases in the country at 3 476.

Manicaland is down to 2 817, followed by Mashonaland West with 2 719. Harare is down to 2 474.

Cumulative deaths have risen to 4 047, cases to 118 754 and recoveries to 94 925.

More than 80 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 33 392 getting the first dose and 47 809 the second.

A total of 1 132 201 have been fully vaccinated and Zimbabwe has allowed churches to resume services but for those fully vaccinated.

The move has sparked debate with some churches saying the directive poses theological and practical challenges.

“The Church is an open and welcoming space for everyone with no restrictions. No one qualifies for Church service as it is a place of God’s grace,” the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations which represents “mainline” churches, catholics, evangelicals and some apostolic churches.

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa also blasted the move yesterday saying the country’s leadership would face the wrath of God by interfering with the church.

“Now about that time Herod the king stretched forth his hands to vex and harass certain of the church. When Herod stretches forth his hand to vex the church..then Herod was eaten by worms and died. Acts 12:1 Blessed day friends,” Chamisa tweeted.

(54 VIEWS)