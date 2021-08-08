Active coronavirus cases continue to drop but Harare records 51 deaths

Active coronavirus cases continued to drop as Zimbabwe recorded 437 new cases against 1 413 recoveries but there were 74 deaths, 51 of them in Harare. Thirteen of the deaths in Harare were from yesterday but had not been reported.

Harare had 437 recoveries against 172 new cases, 72 of them from yesterday. It is now down to 3 498 active cases, just two more than Manicaland. Mashonaland East now has the highest number of active cases, 3 620.

Bulawayo is down to 962.

Just over 33 000 people were vaccinated today, a good figure for Sunday. Nearly 2.9 million doses have so far been dispensed.

(34 VIEWS)