Seven people died today of coronavirus bringing the death toll to date to 4 655.

There were 143 new cases against 114 recoveries resulting in active cases rising to 1 640.

Mashonaland East still had the highest number of cases at 406 followed by Manicaland with 350.

Bulawayo is down to 148 while Harare went up to 48.

More than 21 000 people were vaccinated today with 9 145 getting the first jab and 12 588 the second.

(24 VIEWS)