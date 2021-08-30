512 recover from Midlands in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7 766

Zimbabwe seems to be winning the war against the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic with 865 people recovering today, 512 from the Midlands, resulting in active cases across the nation dropping to 7 766.

There were 144 new cases out of 5 569 people tested today, a positivity rate of 2.6%.

Deaths were still high at 15 bringing the cumulative figure to 4 416. So far 124 581 people have been infected and 112 399 have recovered.

Mashonaland West has 1 473 active cases followed by Masvingo with 1 386 but the Midlands is down to 830. Harare also dropped to 612 but Bulawayo rose to 128.

Seven provinces now have less than a thousands cases, each.

The vaccination exercise was slow for a Monday with just over 34 000 people getting the jab today, 22 092 getting the first dose and 12 712 the second.

