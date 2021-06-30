The Insider

28 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe as cases soar to...

28 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe as cases soar to 1 331 in 24 hours

Twenty-eight people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe today as cases soared to 1331 in 24 hours but some 798 people recovered.

There were seven deaths in Harare, six in Bulawayo, another six in the Midlands and five in Mashonaland West.

Mashonaland West had 371 new cases today but the number of active cases dropped to 2 931 after some 681 people from the province recovered.

Harare now has 1 299 cases and Bulawayo 693. There were 149 new cases in Harare and 142 in Bulawayo.

Deaths have risen to 1 789, cases to 49 864, recoveries to 39 121 and active cases to 8 954.

There were 10 903 cases and 195 deaths this month.

Zimbabwe had 19 521 cases and 854 deaths in January following the outbreak of the second wave, but the number of cases dropped to 2 701 in February but deaths remained high at 246.

A total of 6 452 people received their first vaccine dose today to bring the total to 777 161 while 10 389 got their second dose to raise the number of those now fully vaccinated to 555 277.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

