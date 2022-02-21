20 more coronavirus cases at schools but ministry says parents...

20 more coronavirus cases at schools but ministry says parents should not panic

Zimbabwe yesterday had 128 new coronavirus cases, 20 of them at schools in Masvingo and Manicaland, but the Ministry of Education told parents not to panic saying the situation was under control.

The Ministry of Health has detected 324 cases at schools over the past week.

No one died yesterday and 145 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 3 026.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of cases, 962, followed by Manicaland with 634 and Masvingo with 521.

At the bottom end are Harare with 78, Matebeleland South, 60, and Bulawayo 57.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

