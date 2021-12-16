The Insider

14 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe in one day as...

Stories

Trending

14 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe in one day as Omicron intensifies

0

Fourteen people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday as the fourth wave of the pandemic intensifies raising the death toll for this month to 52.

The Omicron variant which sparked the fourth wave is reported to spread 70 times faster than the previous Delta variant.

It had infected 47 638 people by mid-month yesterday and could surpass the July record of 58 996.

It is, however, killing fewer people than the Delta variant. Delta claimed 1743 lives.

There are now 46 378 active cases with 12 897 in Harare, 6 301 in Mashonaland East Mashonaland West 4 991 and Bulawayo 4 520.

Vaccination also seems to be picking up with 18 263 getting the first jab yesterday and 14 747 the second. Just over three million people are now fully vaccinated.

(164 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in