14 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe in one day as Omicron intensifies

Fourteen people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday as the fourth wave of the pandemic intensifies raising the death toll for this month to 52.

The Omicron variant which sparked the fourth wave is reported to spread 70 times faster than the previous Delta variant.

It had infected 47 638 people by mid-month yesterday and could surpass the July record of 58 996.

It is, however, killing fewer people than the Delta variant. Delta claimed 1743 lives.

There are now 46 378 active cases with 12 897 in Harare, 6 301 in Mashonaland East Mashonaland West 4 991 and Bulawayo 4 520.

Vaccination also seems to be picking up with 18 263 getting the first jab yesterday and 14 747 the second. Just over three million people are now fully vaccinated.

