Zimbabwe’s 2026 citizen’s budget

Zimbabwe on Thursday announced a ZiG290.9 billion budget with revenue expected to be ZiG287.6 billion, leaving a deficit of ZiG3.3billion.

This translates to expenditure of $11.1 billion and revenue of $10.98 billion at the official exchange rate on Thursday of ZiG26.2 to the greenback.

The biggest chunk of ZiG47.4 billion is going to primary and secondary education,followed by ZiG30.4 billion going to health, finance taking up ZiG28.2 billion and lands getting ZiG26.8 billion.

Below is the citizen’s budget presented by the Ministry of Finance.

