Zimbabwe’s 2024 citizens’ budget

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who is under fire for coming up with an anti-poor 2024 budget, has come up with what he calls a citizens’ budget.

In an explanatory note, he says: “A citizen budget is a simplified and accessible summary of a government’s national budget, designed to inform and engage ordinary citizens in understanding how their tax money is being spent.

“It translates complex financial data into clear and relatable terms, highlighting key aspects like revenue sources, expenditure allocations, and the impact on public services.

“Citizen budgets aim to promote transparency, accountability, and public participation in fiscal decision-making.”



