Zimbabweans should fix their own issues, says Mbalula

South Africa’s African National Congress secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula said yesterday the people of Zimbabwe should be allowed to sort out their own issues.

Mbalula was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We believe anything else about the election is the prerogative of the Zimbabweans themselves to resolve their own disputes,” he said.

“We are here because we were invited by our sister party ZANU-PF for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa. This is very important politically for us in terms of strengthening bilateral relations between the two parties.

“And the fact that we have had an election that has produced President Mnangagwa, which we support as ANC. We believe anything else about the election is the prerogative of the Zimbabweans themselves to resolve their own disputes,” said Mbalula.

He also touched on the high number of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa. Mbalula said Zimbabweans who come to SA legally are allowed to do so by the country’s laws.

“We say lift the sanctions when it comes to Zimbabwe. It’s up to South Africa to deal with its laws and its borders to preempt the people who enter our country illegally. Zimbabweans coming to South Africa legally to promote their own interest is a matter that our constitution allows. Where there are illegal Zimbabweans coming to SA, South African immigration laws that must respond to that,” he said.- News24

